HOOPER, Weber County — Police have identified a man who drowned Saturday after falling head first into a pipe in Hooper as the city's sewer director.

Dennis Steele was on a routine sewer service call when he fell into a "shallow valve pit containing ground water," Weber County Sheriff's Sgt. Cortney Ryan said in a news release Monday.

There was about 3 feet of water at the bottom of the pipe, said Weber Fire Battalion Chief Mark Lund.

A co-worker unsuccessfully tried to rescue Steele, but couldn't get him out. He called 911 and ran to nearby homes for help.

Lund said it would have been impossible for one person to remove the drowning man. Crews had to use mechanical means to free him.

Steele was pronounced dead on scene, Ryan said.

Ryan did not have additional information about Steele's age or where he resided. Police originally said the drowning victim was in his 50s.

"We are a tight-knit community and are deeply saddened by the passing of Dennis, at this time we wish to extend the deepest sympathy to Dennis's family and friends," Mayor Korry Green said in the release.