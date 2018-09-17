SALT LAKE CITY — A Cedar City man is facing a long list of charges after police say he bit and punched members of his family, including two children, and then attacked a neighbor.

Jason Tyler Wardle, 29, was charged in 5th District Court Monday with child abuse, a second-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault and five counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, third-degree felonies; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; intoxication, a class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

On Friday, Wardle had been drinking and got into a fight with his wife, according to an Iron County Jail report. Wardle hit and head-butted his wife, then when his 11-year-old stepson tried to help, he bit the boy on the face, put him in a chokehold and threw him to the ground, causing him to hit his head, the report states.

Wardle's 7-year-old son then tried to help his mom. Wardle punched the young boy in the face, according to the report.

A child called 911 and the family ran out of the house to get away, police said. Neighbors who heard the commotion tried to get the children into their homes for safety. Wardle then attacked a neighbor, "biting him several times," according to the report.

"Jason severely injured two of the kids, the wife and the neighbor. The wife, the oldest son, and the neighbor were covered in blood," police wrote.

Wardle was convicted of a similar crime in 2015 when he was accused of a domestic violence-related attack that involved a sword and biting, according to state court records. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, assault on a police officer and intoxication.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.