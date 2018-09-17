SALT LAKE CITY — With over 25 million albums sold worldwide and three Grammy Awards under her belt, Kelly Clarkson is going back on tour for the first time in three years.

The inaugural “American Idol” winner announced the news last week on Instagram. The “Meaning of Life” tour kicks off in Oakland, California on Jan. 24. And she won’t be alone. Clarkson will be joined by country sweetheart and Grammy-nominated singer Kelsea Ballerini as well as last year’s winner of NBC’s "The Voice," Brynn Cartelli (who just so happened to be on Team Kelly).

This 28-show tour lands in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Jan. 30. Exclusive pre-sale tickets for American Express card members went on sale Monday morning, and continue through Sunday, Sept. 23, at 10 p.m. MDT. Regular ticket sales start Monday, Sept. 24. This tour isn’t without its perks — there are four VIP experiences including access to a private lounge with photo opportunities, including a chance to take a seat in Clarkson’s chair from "The Voice."

Released in October of last year, "Meaning of Life" is Clarkson's eighth studio album and first album with Atlantic Records. It received high praise — Newsday called it “the best album of (Clarkson's) career” and People magazine said it's “an impeccable blast of retro R&B.”

“‘Meaning of Life’ is the album I always wanted to make and I am so excited to finally be able to tour it!” Clarkson said in a statement.

The album's lead single and Grammy-nominated song "Love So Soft" has become a staple of Clarkson's live show performance, while its music video has reached nearly 20 million views on YouTube.