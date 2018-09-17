FRUIT HEIGHTS — A man who police say is the lone person of interest in the shooting of a UTA bus and a semitrailer on U.S. 89, once asked if he could hunt on his property, according to court records.

Four search warrant affidavits unsealed over the weekend in 2nd District Court reveal new details about the investigation into Michael Richard Hinckley, 58, of Fruit Heights. According to the Davis County Sheriff's Office, Hinckley is still the only person of interest in the shooting investigation.

On Aug. 27, a Utah Transit Authority bus with nine passengers and a driver, and a semitrailer hauling cement powder, were shot by an uknown gunman while driving by the Fruit Heights area. Police believe a total of five to 10 shots were fired. The bus was hit once, and the semitrailer twice, according to the sheriff's office.

"The seat (on the bus) where the round struck was occupied, along with the adjacent seat across," according to the warrants.

Investigators determined the shots came from a nearby orchard. They also began investigating a home at 107 Mountain Road. Hinckley lives in the basement of that house. Investigators said they learned that Hinckley has been known to shoot guns on the property in the past.

"Hinckley has been confronted by neighbors who lease portions of the property where Hinckley has access. Hinckley has told them that he can shoot on the property because it’s his property," one of the warrants state. "Hinckley also has been contacting the city manager with requests to hunt on the property. Only archery hunting is permitted on the property with a permit."

While investigating the shooting, Hinckley approached officers.

"On contact with him I observed a strong odor of alcohol emanating from him, his speech was slurred and he made excited utterances about drinking that day and the night before. He became agitated with police when he was asked to come to the office for an interview. He stated that we are 'looking for a suspect,'" a warrant states.

Another deputy noted in one of the affidavits: "Hinckley admitted to drinking multiple shots of alcohol this morning and alcoholic beverages last night. He also states he drinks on a daily basis. Before his admission I could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. He was also acting disorderly and unsafe as he stepped into traffic in our presence during questioning and had to be physically pulled back for his own safety."

Hinckley then suggested that the shots came from police officers at a nearby shooting range, but investigators noted that no one is allowed at the range at that time of day, according to a warrant.

Hinckley was arrested for investigation of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, intoxication and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office had previously said that based on the lack of visibility from the orchard to the road, the shots that hit the vehicles were likely filed at random and were not specifically aimed at the bus or semitrailer.

Sheriff's investigators said Monday that the case into the bus shooting remains active.