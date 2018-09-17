Week 5 Preps of the Week

Football

Breck Jackson, Ridgeline (Sr.)

Had an outstanding game last Friday in leading Ridgeline to the 29-28 win over rival Mountain Crest in overtime.

The senior completed 23 of 37 passes for 268 yards and four TDs, including what proved to be the game-winning TD pass in overtime.

“Breck has worked extremely hard to improve each week this season. He has truly emerged as a vocal and emotional leader on the team, but most importantly he has led by example through his play on the field. We have worked through a number of injuries on our offensive line and Breck has done a good job of helping that group come together,” said Ridgeline coach Chris Howell. “Last Friday at Mountain Crest Breck was under quite a bit of pressure the first half and took a number of sacks. At halftime, we talked to our guys about winning their 1-on-1 match-ups and we played much better offensively in the second half. “

For the season Jackson has passed for 1,087 yards and 10 TDs.

Girls Soccer

Abbi Graham, Murray (Sr.)

The Spartans are in the midst of a nine-game winning streak and the play of this senior is a big reason why.

Last Tuesday she recorded three assists in Murray’s 4-1 win over Skyline and then three days later she scored three goals to lead the way in a 4-1 victory over Highland.

“She has exemplified what it means to be a player in our program with her leadership and hard work,” said Murray coach Brady Smith.

Graham has 10 goals on the season.

Volleyball

Maddie Lindsay, Lehi (Sr.)

Lehi is enjoying an 11-2 record this season, including a 5-2 record at the Rocky Mountain Champions Classic two weeks ago.

A big reason for the success has been the play of senior Maddie Lindsay. She’s leading the team with 139 kills and a season hitting average of .294. She’s also leading the team with 89 digs.

Girls Cross Country

Hailey Odekirk, Hurricane (Jr.)

Took home top honors at the Hurricane Invitational last Wednesday at Sand Hollow Golf Course. The junior finished first with a time of 19:29.0, which was 16 seconds faster than the second-place runner from Canyon View.

Odekirk finished in 40th place at last year’s state meet as a junior, but she’s having terrific junior season and figures to be a contender at state.

“Hailey is a great student-athlete. She is committed to the classroom and running. She works hard by putting in extra miles and extra speed work. She wants to do well this season. She is one of the top 5 in our region. We are hoping for a strong state showing from her,” said Hurricane coach Shelly Kidd-Thomas.

Boys Cross Country

Grant Gardner, Springville (Sr.)

Was the only underclassmen to finish in the top 10 at the 5A state meet last season, and he’s clearly the front-runner this year in 5A as the cross country season heats up.

Against a strong field last weekend at the BYU Autumn Classic — a race that was moved to Logan because of the fires in Utah County — Gardner finished first with a strong time of 15:17.30. That was 17 seconds faster than the second-place runner.

Earlier this season Gardner also had a first-place finishing at the Murray Cross Invite.

“Grant is a one-of-a-kind athlete who I truly believe was born to run. He is a hard worker who loves to test his limits. He has high goals this season on a national level and each week continues to push himself harder and harder in preparation for the big meets ahead. He is a great example to all those around him of what it takes to be a champion on the race course and throughout life,” said Springville coach Samantha Smith.

Boys Golf

Nate Westwood, Lehi (Sr.)

Has been the leader of Lehi’s golf team the past three years and looks to punctuate a great career in the final weeks of the season and then the 4A state meet.

Westwood shot a 75 at Eastbay Golf Course last week to lead Lehi.

“Golf is a game of improvement, and Nate has improved every year and has gotten better and better. Nate missed playing the second day at the state tournament by a stroke (last year) which has given him the drive to improve his golf game,” said Lehi coach Jason Ingersoll. “He's a fun kid to watch and a great kid to be around all those that play with him enjoy his competitiveness but his niceness. He's working hard to be one of the best players at state this year.”