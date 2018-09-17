PROVO — Several big plays were made during BYU's 24-21 upset win over Wisconsin last Saturday, but one of the biggest likely escaped the notice of most fans.

Charged to control and then place a snap that wasn't on target, senior defensive back Gavin Fowler was able to position it just about perfectly for kicker Skyler Southam. The freshman kicker then made true on a 45-yard field goal with just under 10 minutes remaining, in what proved to be the game-winning three points.

“That guy won the game for us with that hold,” said BYU coach Kalani Sitake during Monday's press conference.

It was the type of play that represents Fowler perhaps perfectly, regarding the critical behind-the-scenes role he plays on the team. Teammates are quick to credit his influence on them in interviews, although the Davis High product rarely serves notice during game time.

It's a role he's well-suited for, considering he first joined the program in 2011 and returned for this season after having sustained to big knee injuries while having completed his undergraduate work. His experience and know-how have proved invaluable for his teammates, much as his hold proved during the win over the Badgers.

"I've been here for a long time and through multiple coaching staffs, so it's just kind of a mentorship role for the guys and helping them learn the schemes of our defense and our special teams," Fowler said. "It's understanding that (my teammates) can contribute no matter what class they are. Everyone can contribute in a way and that's what I've tried to embrace as well."

Fowler has yet to record a defensive stat this season, as young players like Dayan Ghanwoloku and Troy Warner have played ahead of him at safety, although Fowler is fine and even happy to see his teammates progress and play prominent roles.

"It's doing the best I can every day to help the team get better in whatever way that is," Fowler said. "It's really special to go in a hostile environment like that, against a really good team, and to be able to come out on top is always fun. But it's mostly just the state of the program, to see where we can compete against just about everybody...It's really special to see the program moving in a positive way."

MAKING IT AT BYU ISN'T EASY: Coaching at BYU has been an adjustment for Sitake, and a lot of that adjustment has come through managing players along with recruiting the right type of players to the program. A lot of that has come with making players understand just what they're getting into in coming to BYU and realizing BYU's unique social and academic challenges.

“BYU is really hard and we’ve taken that approach with our players — that this is going to be a tough place,” Sitake said. “But because it’s tough (and) just because it’s tough doesn’t mean it’s not the right place for you.”

Sitake compared going through BYU's football program to serving a two-year LDS Church mission during Monday's press conference.

“Those of us that served missions remember it as something that had such a huge imprint in our lives because it was hard,” Sitake said. “Because it was hard and difficult is why we loved it so much. So BYU is going to be a four or five-year grind, but you’ll love your life…You’ll appreciate what you did here during that time. And it’s not that bad.”

Sitake realizes BYU's unique environment precludes more than several top athletes from joining the program but believes top athletes should only take on BYU's program if they understand it's the right fit."

“We can’t take any primadonnas here and that’s okay,” Sitake said. “We’ll move on to a lot of guys that want to be here and we have a coaching staff, a belief and a system that we’ll play the best guys.”

ANSWERING ALL OF THEM: Sitake mentioned he'd received 420 text messages expressing congratulations for the Wisconsin win. The messages were from many people involved with BYU's program and those close to the BYU head coach, including notables such as Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

So how many of the 420 texts did Sitake respond to?

“I answered all of them back, and it was more than when I got the job,” Sitake answered. “…I just really appreciate the people that are involved and the people that support me personally and the program. It’s been such a cool thing to see and the players feel it, too.”