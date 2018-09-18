DSU Athletics
Dixie State women's golf team is tied for sixth place after the first round of play at the Colorado Mesa-hosted RMAC Fall Preview.

Dixie State’s women’s golf team stands tied for sixth place overall after its first competitive round of the 2018 fall season at the Colorado Mesa-hosted RMAC Fall Preview played Monday at the par-71 Tiara Rado Golf Course.

The Trailblazers carded a team score of 309 (+25) to join Regis (309, +25) in sixth in the 17-team field, five shots off the pace set by round one co-leaders Colorado State-Pueblo (304, +25) and Tampa (304, +25). In all, five shots separate the top-seven teams on the leaderboard as Texas A&M-Commerce and Westminster College are tied for third at 22-over 306, and Colorado Christian is fifth at plus-24 307.

Sophomore Kaitlynn Deeble fired the Trailblazers’ low round of the day as she penciled in two birdies on her way to a 3-over 74 to stand in a six-way tie for fifth overall. Senior Katie Ford and junior Ashley Fernandez each carded three birdies and are tied for 22nd at 7-over 78, followed by sophomore Cailyn Cardall who's tied for 29th at 8-over 79 and freshman Cayla Clark who posted a 13-over 84 in her first collegiate round to stand tied for 61st overall.

Dixie State will look to climb up the leaderboard in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 8:30 a.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University.

