The Washington Post published an article on Sept. 16 with the identity of the woman who has brought forward allegations of sexual misconduct against Brett Kavanaugh.

The article included additional information that potentially corroborates the woman's story, including the fact that she has passed a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent and has made public copies of her medical records dating back to 2012 that support her story.

Taking all of this information into consideration, I find Ms. Ford to be credible and believe that the Senate must delay any further confirmation hearings. Ms. Ford's story must be fully heard and/or Brett Kavanaugh must be cleared of any wrong doing before this matter proceeds any further.

Every woman in the country will be watching how this is handled, and the women of Utah need to know that our elected officials have our backs.

Julie Zicha

Midway