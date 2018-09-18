I want to let people know what Medicaid means to me. I suffer from some mental health issues, and Medicaid has given me access to the professional treatment I need. At one point, I had to be hospitalized, and I’ve required additional counseling and medication since then. It wouldn’t be possible for me to stay well without Medicaid.

Today I can focus on my health and well-being rather than on premiums and deductibles. I’m sure that without Medicaid I’d have to go back and get another job as a cook, which would be difficult and stressful at my advanced age and could lead to more problems. As it is, I’m able to obtain treatment and still make ends meet.

Medicaid is a great program, and for many Utahns, the only way they can get the mental health services. We need to protect Medicaid.

Milton Higgins

Salt Lake City