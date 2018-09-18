We were watching the news regarding the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, and as a women I am furious.

A woman says the incident that supposedly happened was when she was in an all-girls school, went to a party and found herself in a room with some boys and that one of them was Kavanaugh that held her on the bed, and just now she brings it forward?

If a girl had that experience she would have told any of her classmates and parents what had happened, not just remembered it. I hate when they make “Me Too” seem like we are idiots and wouldn’t remember an incident like this. Something like this happened to me and I told my friends what happened at the time. Girls talk all the time and would never have let this be a secret.

Marilyn Godfrey

Salt Lake City