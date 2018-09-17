SALT LAKE CITY — State and federal regulators will brainstorm this week on ways to protect consumers from becoming victims of fraud perpetrated by scammers.

The Federal Trade Commission and Utah's Department of Commerce will host the Utah Consumer Fraud and Business Symposium on Thursday. During the one-day conference, participants will share experiences and challenges, while determining how to better collaborate, share information and use resources to prevent fraud against consumers and businesses.

"It's an opportunity for us to get more fully into the public awareness current scams, fraud, what to do to avoid them, red flags to watch for and how to protect yourself," explained Daniel O'Bannon, director of the Utah Office of Consumer Protection. "It's also an opportunity for a lot of agencies that overlap sometimes in these areas or work in conjunction with one another to come together and have a better understanding of who does what, what the pressing issues are and how we can work together."

O'Bannon said creating a cooperative environment for state and federal entities to collaborate for the benefit of individuals and businesses is a top priority. He noted that scams have resurfaced over the years with small variations that may make it less obvious to consumers or businesses that are on the lookout for potential fraud.

In recent years, one of the top complaints received by Consumer Protection has been offers or sales on the internet, O'Bannon said. Much of it is likely driven by complaints about the online sales of nutraceuticals, he said.

"We advise consumers to be sure to read the terms and conditions of sales on the internet," he said. "For example, consumers often sign up for products to be sent every month without realizing it."

Terms and conditions such as this must be clearly and conspicuously disclosed, he said.

"We encourage consumers to read the terms, and to file complaints if the terms of an online purchase are not clearly and conspicuously disclosed," he said.

Federal Trade Commission data from 2017 showed that impostor scams, identity theft, debt collection, telephone and mobile service fraud, along with prize sweepstakes and lottery scams were the top five reported scams for the Beehive State.

Because some schemes are difficult to track down due to clever criminals who use technology to disguise their locations, O'Bannon said consumers have to be especially vigilant in protecting themselves from scammers.

"In an age when technology makes it so easy to make phone calls over the internet using routers that are difficult or impossible to chase, that technology makes it so the scourge of the (robo- and impostor scam) calls continues," he said. And despite the best efforts of agencies working to protect consumer and businesses, there are still cases of individuals being defrauded every year, he said.

"It keeps happening because people keep falling for it," O'Bannon said.

While fraud activity is a constant problem in Utah, it's also a nationwide concern, said Tom Dahdouh, Western Region director for the Federal Trade Commission. He said working with state agency partners to combat consumer and business fraud requires training people what to look for.

"We do a lot of educating and this conference is one of those vehicles used for educating (individuals and businesses) about the dangers of falling into scams, particularly when someone may appear to be someone from your same background (where) you let your guard down and don't ask the tough questions," he said. "That's part of what we're doing this conference for."

He noted that a goal of this event is bolstering the relationships between state agencies and the FTC to develop strategies that will help fight fraud in the years to come.

"We really need state and local law enforcement working with us," Dahdouh said. "The issue with fraud and scams is that it's a bit of 'whack-a-mole' and we need everybody working together to enforce the laws."

The symposium, taking place at the Sheraton hotel in Salt Lake City, will include presenters from the Utah Department of Commerce, FTC, FBI, Utah Attorney General's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Utah, Utah Division of Consumer Protection, Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, Utah Division of Securities, Institute for Justice and AARP.

Speakers will include Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart; state Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross; state Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville; and KSL TV anchor Mike Headrick.

This event is free and open to the public. To register, visit the Federal Trade Commission's event calendar page online.