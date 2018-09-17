WEST VALLEY CITY — Charges have been filed in a February shooting that left one man dead and a 17-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down.

Carlo Joseph Ayvacian Toledo, 39, of West Valley City, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; and six counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. Prosecutors set his bail at $1 million.

On Feb. 13, Charles Baker, 49, of California, was shot and killed. In addition, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back and is now paralyzed as a result, according to charging documents.

Police also found Toledo with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest, the charges state.

The incident began when Toledo and a woman went to the apartment that Baker and the teen were in, the charges state. The teen told police that "he heard a gunshot as soon as Mr. Baker exited the apartment" to speak with the others, according to court documents.

The 17-year-old went outside and saw Baker and Toledo "struggling over a gun," the charges state. The teen was able to grab the gun away from Toledo. But he was "immediately struck in the back of his head and then shot in the back," the charges state.

The teen fell to the ground "and was unable to move his legs," according to court documents. Toledo then ran down the stairs and more shots were fired and "Baker exclaimed that he had been hit," the charges state.

Shell casings from two guns were recovered at the scene and at least four weapons found under Toledo's mattress in his apartment, according to the charges.

After he was arrested, Toledo told police that his stepson had had an "interaction" with their neighbors, the charges state. Toledo said he and a woman were going to "discuss what happened" with Baker, according to the charges. Each of them went to the apartment armed, the charges state.

When a police investigator tried to summarize Toledo's statement to him, that he went to Baker's apartment because he felt disrespected, Toledo interjected, "And it got took care of," the charges state. When asked why he drew his gun, Toledo said, "To take action before it gets taken on me."

Police determined that Toledo shot himself in the leg as he was getting his gun out of his pocket, then was shot in the chest during a struggle for the weapon, according to the charges.

At the time of the shooting, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention. It was unknown Monday if anyone else was charged in connection with the shooting.