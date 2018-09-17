SALT LAKE CITY — Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson penned an article for Mashable about how the Deseret News is trying to help kids during a teen suicide epidemic.

Matheson highlighted how the Deseret News had researched and reported on suicide, anxiety and the plague of a hidden opioid epidemic over the last few years.

“We learned that many of these problems, including depression, opioid abuse and suicide grew from anxiety and all its complications,” Matheson wrote. “The complexities that emerged from our reporting included the detrimental influence of social media, fear of missing out, unrealistic expectations, and helicopter parents as well as disengaged parents.”

Matheson highlighted how the Deseret News’ solutions journalism team is working with community members to “to create a space where people can get comfortable having uncomfortable conversations.”

“By bringing together families, churches, educators, LGBT advocates, legislators, doctors, health care providers and drug companies, we are collectively able to engage in this important topic and ask the hard questions and have the difficult conversations,” he wrote.

