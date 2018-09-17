Dixie State sophomore right side hitter Megan Treanor and junior middle blocker Lauren Gammell collected two of the three Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Volleyball weekly awards on Monday. Treanor was named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, while Gammell collected her second conference Defensive Player of the Week honor in three weeks, as the duo combined to help lead the Trailblazers to a pair of RMAC home victories last weekend.

Treanor averaged 16.5 kills (2.875 kps), 12.5 assists (3.1 aps), 4.5 digs (1.1 dpg) and 3.5 blocks (0.9 bps), and she combined to hit .491 (33 kills to just six errors) in the two matches. She just missed a triple-double in the four-set win over Western State last Friday, going for a game-high 18 kills (hit .571), 15 assists, seven digs and five total blocks (1 solo). Treanor then went off for 15 kills (hit .407) with 10 assists, two digs and two more blocks in the four-set triumph over Colorado Mesa on Saturday afternoon.

Gammell averaged 10.0 blocks (2.5 bps) and 9.5 kills (2.4 kps) per match while hitting .531 (19 kills to just two errors) overall. The RMAC's leading blocker (70, 1.67 bps) continued her dominance on the front line as she collected nine block assists and 10 kills (hit .500) in DSU's four-set win vs. Western State. She then tied DSU single match records for total blocks (11, one solo) and block assists (10) with nine more kills (hit .562 with zero errors) in the four-set victory over CMU.

Dixie State continues its four-match RMAC homestand this weekend vs. Fort Lewis on Friday, Sept. 21, followed by a showdown against Adams State on Saturday, Sept. 22.