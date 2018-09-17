BOUNTIFUL — Davis County residents are invited to tour the recently remodeled Viewmont High School during an open house on Monday, Sept. 24, from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Student ambassadors will be available to show visitors around the building, 120 W. 1000 North.

The remodel, which took two years to complete, includes the addition of an automotive and wood shop, new administrative offices, a little theater, parking lots and a boys locker room. The counseling center, media center, science rooms, gymnasium and auditorium also underwent extensive renovations. An air-conditioning system was also installed.

The $29 million project was paid for with a $298 million Davis School District bond passed in 2015.