PROVO — The Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires officially merged Monday to form one large wildfire, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

The fire has now burned more than 86,000 acres, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. Diamond Fork, Sheep Creek and Right Fork Hobble Creek Canyon were added to the mandatory evacuation order list. Left Fork Hobble Creek was put under pre-evacuation status, according to the sheriff's office.

More than 2,000 homes and 6,000 people have been evacuated. The Pole Creek Fire was 2 percent contained at last word, while the Bald Mountain Fire was still at 0 percent containment.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News FILE - Smoke from the Pole Creek Fire fills the air in Woodland Hills on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.

In addition to the new evacuation orders, several other areas remained closed or evacuated as of Monday:

• Santaquin Canyon is closed.

• Payson Canyon is closed.

• Nebo Loop Road at state Route 132 in Nephi Canyon is closed.

• U.S. 89 in Spanish Fork Canyon is closed at Thistle Junction to the line between Utah and Sanpete counties. A mandatory evacuation remained in effect for all residents along U.S. 89 from Nebo Creek to Thistle Junction.

• Right Fork Hobble Creek Canyon is closed and is under mandatory evacuation order.

• A mandatory evacuation order remained in effect for all residents in the Covered Bridge community near the mouth of Spanish Fork Canyon.

• All residents living in the cities of Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge remained under a mandatory evacuation order.

Evacuated residents who need to get to their home for medications or to remove pets or livestock can meet at 11200 South Woodland Hills Drive and 11200 South Elk Ridge Drive (1600 West), where a deputy will escort them to their residence.

On Sunday, the Pole Creek Fire jumped U.S. 6 and moved about 5 miles into the Diamond Fork area, according to fire managers.

"The fire has burned up against the Coal Hollow Fire burn scar, which is being used to prevent the easterly spread of the fire south of Highway 6," according to the fire command's daily briefing.

A Type I team is managing the Pole Creek Fire. An update from fire officials is expected this afternoon.