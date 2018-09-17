EMERY, Emery County — A semitrailer driver was killed after his rig plummeted 200 feet off a bridge in rural Utah.

Thomas B. Bowler, 42, of Bunkerville, Nev., was traveling on I-70 in Eagle Canyon when his truck apparently went over a concrete barrier and dropped approximately 200 feet, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the crash happened sometime Saturday night, but it wasn't discovered until just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Sunday.