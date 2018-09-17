SALT LAKE CITY — Comedy actor Tim Allen isn’t holding back.

Allen shared candid thoughts with Entertainment Weekly this week about the return of “Last Man Standing,” the future of “Toy Story 4” and his thoughts on politics, namely his opinion about President Donald Trump.

Here are four highlights from the interview.

On “Last Man Standing” debuting on Fox this fall: “We aim to give the best we can. We have top-of-their-game writers who write a very emotional piece and to lay comedy on top of it. I’ve been a comedian doing stand-up for 34 years, the purpose is to just make you laugh at the theater human condition.”

On Trump: “He doesn’t do it very attractively but you don’t even realize the economy is doing better. Is it? There’s so much drama. Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud. I’m just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?”

On politics: “Politically I’m kind of an anarchist if you see my stand-up. I’m for responsible government that actually does what we pay them to do. I’ve worked different jobs and I’ve had a colorful past and I pay a lot in taxes. I wish we got more for our money. … My political party is that I’ve never liked taxes, period, so whatever that means. … I don’t like paying people who never seem to do what I would do with my money. I always thought it would be funny if I had a little menu on my tax returns where I could tell them where my money would go.”

On “Toy Story 4”: “It’s emotional and funny and exciting and different and took it to a whole new level. It walks the line between comfort — you know what’s going on — and discomfort — wondering what’s gonna happen. It’s terrifically emotional.”

