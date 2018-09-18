Reed Saxon, AP
Jeff Bezos, CEO and founder of Amazon, is illuminated by a display screen at the introduction of the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paperwhite in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sept. 6, 2012. Bezos is now the richest man in the world.
SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a $2 billion “Day One Fund” on Thursday that will help create preschools and protect homeless families nationwide.

For many, $2 billion is a lot of money. In fact, it’s more money than most will ever make in their lives.

But Bezos has a net worth of about $164 billion, making him the wealthiest person on the planet. Compare that to the average American income of $97,300, and it’s easy to see the difference.

What does spending money feel like when you’re Bezos? Well, CNBC just gave us a good look into how it feels with a new chart, which shows various expenses and how much they feel like they cost for Bezos.

So, here’s a breakdown:

  • Bezos spending $2 billion feels like spending $1,187.
  • Bezos buying a home in Seattle for $754,000 is like spending $0.45.
  • In fact, Bezos could buy that Seattle home, a college tuition from Princeton University, courtside tickets for the Golden State Warriors, a watch from Patek Philippe, a Porsche, a seat on the Virgin Galactic and an annual fee of child care and it would only feel like $1.07 — less than a cup of coffee.

You can see the full chart below.

Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
