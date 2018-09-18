SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a $2 billion “Day One Fund” on Thursday that will help create preschools and protect homeless families nationwide.

For many, $2 billion is a lot of money. In fact, it’s more money than most will ever make in their lives.

But Bezos has a net worth of about $164 billion, making him the wealthiest person on the planet. Compare that to the average American income of $97,300, and it’s easy to see the difference.

What does spending money feel like when you’re Bezos? Well, CNBC just gave us a good look into how it feels with a new chart, which shows various expenses and how much they feel like they cost for Bezos.

So, here’s a breakdown:

Bezos spending $2 billion feels like spending $1,187.

Bezos buying a home in Seattle for $754,000 is like spending $0.45.

In fact, Bezos could buy that Seattle home, a college tuition from Princeton University, courtside tickets for the Golden State Warriors, a watch from Patek Philippe, a Porsche, a seat on the Virgin Galactic and an annual fee of child care and it would only feel like $1.07 — less than a cup of coffee.

You can see the full chart below.