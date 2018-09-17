SALT LAKE CITY — Sportsmen and sportswomen who have a Utah hunting, fishing or combination license can visit either of the Division of Wildlife Resources’ public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 22, and shoot for free.

The only exceptions are at the trap and skeet ranges, where shooting will be half-price.

Free shooting will take place at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, 6000 W. 2100 South, Salt Lake City, and the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, 2851 W. 200 North, Logan.

The division is offering the free and discounted offer to celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day. To take advantage of the offer, simply bring a shotgun and current license to either of the ranges.

For more information, call the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range at 435-753-4600 or the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 801-972-1326.