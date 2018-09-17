PROVO — A gun accidentally went off inside a church on Sunday, sending a bullet into a classroom with teenagers, according to police, who noted that fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 345 E. Foothill Drive in Provo. A 74-year-old man was between the double-glass doors at the church's entrance when a .22-caliber revolver that he was carrying unholstered in his backpack went off, Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said.

Police say for an unknown reason, the hammer of the gun caught on something in the backpack, causing the gun to fire one round. The shot traveled horizontally at ground level through the wall and into an adjacent classroom where a group of teens were having class, King said.

It was not immediately known if the backpack was being held low to the ground or if the man dropped it, she said.

The man did have a permit for the weapon. No arrests were made, and the Provo city attorney was reviewing the case, King said.