HEBER CITY — The Wasatch Wasps returned to the win column on Friday night in Wright-Tree Stadium under smoke-filled skies from nearby brushfires against visiting Cottonwood.

Wasatch, still smarting from a loss on a last-second touchdown in its game at Castleview, Colorado, last weekend, scored on the second play of the game from scrimmage and never looked back en route to a lopsided 45-0 shutout of the Colts.

To say the Wasps looked hungry for redemption may be an understatement. They scored on every offensive possession of the first half and did not surrender a single first down to the visitors during those first two quarters.

“This is a good win, a much needed win,” said head coach Steve Coburn as his team celebrated with an appreciative student body crowd. “I think it was good for the guys to move on from last week’s game. We didn’t want that to have any lingering effects, and we showed tonight that it didn’t.”

Coburn was referring to the gut-wrenching defeat his squad suffered just a week ago in Wasatch’s first-ever, out-of-state regular season football game.

Coburn’s coaching staff and school administrators decided to make an educational team experience, along with an additional recruiting trip out of the road game to Castle Rock, first stopping to conduct the team walk-through practice at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

The following morning, the Wasps would visit the Air Force Academy to tour the facilities, meet with colonels and visit the chapel. The Wasps gained inspiration from listening to academy leaders and witnessing some of the daily routine of the cadets.

Later that evening, in a contest that saw the Wasps go blow to blow with a seemingly more imposing opponent in completely unfamiliar territory, only to lose with a five-point lead on the final play of the game, 36-35, Wasatch showed it could play with some pretty tough opponents.

On Friday night, showing no ill effects from that tough loss and returning home to familiar territory, Wasatch looked fresh in its final preseason game.

As has been the case during the first half of the year, Wasatch used an aerial attack against Cottonwood on the arm of senior quarterback Brock Cloward. The three-year starter, who tossed five touchdown passes against the Colts and now leads the state with 19 total, spreading the ball around to over six different targets.

On the game’s second play, Cloward hit running back Zak Thacker zipping out of the backfield. Thacker split the defense and rolled 39 yards for the Wasps' first score. Matthias Dunn kicked the extra point, and it was 7-0 with less than a minute off the clock.

Wasatch forced a swift three-and-out and a punt from the visitors and went back to work on offense.

Five minutes after its first score, Cloward hit Jake Gillman on a short post into the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. Dunn’s extra point made it 14-0.

Following a second consecutive Colts punt after three downs, Cloward moved his Wasps into the red zone. A nullified touchdown pass to receiver Jaxon LaPray on a holding penalty pushed Wasatch back to the 25-yard line.

Cloward then tossed his third touchdown of the game, a 25-yarder to Kaden Smith. Dunn made the extra point and Wasatch was up 21-0 at 2:43 in the opening quarter.

The theme of the game thus far continued with the home team stopping the Colts drive after drive. Cottonwood quarterback Hunter Workman never found a rhythm with his receivers, and the Colts' running game was stymied by the attacking Wasatch linebackers.

After a 29-yard field goal by Dunn at 10 minutes in the second quarter, Wasatch added three more touchdowns before the half.

Following a fumble recovery by Wasatch safety Damien Skiby that gave the home team the ball back at the Cottonwood 32-yard line, Smith, who now leads the Wasps in receiving touchdowns with five, gathered in a short screen, spun off a defender and raced 32 yards to pay dirt.

On the ensuing Wasatch possession, Thacker capped the drive with a 7-yard scamper for his second touchdown of the game.

Then with just 40 seconds remaining in the half, LaPray got his called-back touchdown back, hauling in a 17-yard toss from Cloward.

Dunn had converted on all three of those extra point attempts as well, giving the Wasps a commanding 45-0 advantage at the break.

Wasatch sat most of its starters in the second half as the continuous running-clock rule went into effect and the game quickly came to an end with no further scoring.

The Wasps wrapped up their preseason schedule 4-1, heading into the region opener hosting undefeated Timpanogos. Region 8 will surely prove to be a big test for the young Wasatch team.