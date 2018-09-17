SALT LAKE CITY — It’s happening, America. Fry sauce is going mainstream.

Only it won’t be called fry sauce.

What’s new: Heinz announced Monday that the long-rumored "Mayochup" — mayonnaise and ketchup mixed together — will be coming to stores everywhere, as long as residents vote to have it in their city.

From now until Tuesday, Mayochup fans can vote on which city will receive the sauce first. The poll is available on Heinz’s Twitter account.

The available cities include Culver City, California; Brooklyn, New York; and Chicago, as well as a third option to name your city.

What will happen: The city that receives the most appreciation will see a “food truck takeover,” which will be "complete with free samples of Heinz Mayochup … and, of course, fries for dipping."

"After seeing the unprecedented passion surrounding this product, including the nearly one million votes on social media and 500,000 votes in favor of bringing it stateside, launching Mayochup in the U.S. was a no-brainer," said Heinz's director of marketing Nicole Kulwicki in a statement, according to Today.com.

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

The sauce will be available in 16.5-ounce squeeze bottles at the retail price of $3.49.

The bottle can be purchased at Walmart.com and most major retailers.

A reminder: Back in April, Heinz teased the new condiment, which combines both mayonnaise and ketchup. At the time, the company released a poll to decide if it would release the sauce to the public.

The sauce is already available in multiple Persian Gulf States.

Sound familiar?: The sauce is a modern take on the Utah-favorite fry sauce. And there are varying degrees of that sauce as well.