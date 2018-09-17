PRICE — Are you looking for a new angle on fishing?

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources may be able to help with a free fly-fishing clinic on Saturday, Sept. 29, at the agency’s office, 319 Carbonville Road.

The clinic, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., will feature local experts teaching the basics of catching fish in a variety of settings using flies. Topics will include needed gear, choosing flies that work well, fly fishing on lakes, rivers or streams and casting. Following classroom instruction, participants will head to a nearby fishery to practice. According to Walt Maldonado, a regional wildlife recreation specialist with the division, there will be fly-fishing rods, reels and tackle on hand.

While the clinic is free, participants 12 or older will need a fishing license.

To register, log on to wildlife.utah.gov.

Fishing licenses can be purchased at any division office or on its website.