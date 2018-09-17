SARATOGA SPRINGS — Vocalists and instrumentalists are invited to participate in the sixth annual multicommunity performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” sponsored by the Eagle Mountain Arts Alliance and Saratoga Springs Arts Council.

Solo auditions will be held Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at 7775 N. Woodhaven Blvd., in Eagle Mountain. To sign up for an audition time or to register as a choral or orchestra member, log on to communitymessiah.com.

Performances will take place on Monday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at Westlake High School, 99 N. 200 West, Saratoga Springs; and Friday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. at Frontier Middle School, 1427 Mid Valley Road, Eagle Mountain.

Admission to both performances are free and no tickets are required. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.