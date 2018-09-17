After a dominating win over a nationally-ranked team Saturday, the Weber State football team has moved up in the national rankings.

The Wildcats are now in the top 10 in both national rankings. WSU is seventh in the STATS FCS poll and eighth in the AFCA Coaches poll. WSU moved up from 11th and 13th in the two polls last week.

Weber State is coming off a dominating 27-10 win over No. 22 South Dakota last Saturday in its home opener. The Wildcat defense recorded eight sacks and forced three turnovers in the win.

WSU is one of four teams ranked from the Big Sky. Eastern Washington is sixth with Montana 19th and UC Davis 21st in the STATS poll.

Head coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats are back home Saturday to open Big Sky Conference play as they host Northern Colorado at 6 p.m., at Stewart Stadium.