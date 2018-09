LEHI — Thanksgiving Point will celebrate the fall harvest on Saturday, Sept. 29, with activities for the entire family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests will receive free admission for artisan and produce vendors, kids crafts, music and the 14th annual giant pumpkin weigh-off presented by Utah’s Giant Pumpkin Growers.

Other competitions include weigh-offs for long gourds, giant tomatoes and watermelons.

For more information, log on to thanksgivingpoint.org.