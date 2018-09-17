SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Monday he supports "efforts to begin our due diligence" to deal with a newly public allegation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"As I said last week, any accuser deserves to be heard," Hatch, the senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee considering Kavanaugh's nomination to the high court by President Donald Trump, said in a statement.

Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press FILE - Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, center, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., wait during an evening break in testimony of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

Both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, a research psychologist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1980s when they were in high school, have said they are willing to testify.

Hatch said he remains "deeply disappointed by the way Senate Democrats have so grossly mishandled these accusations thus far. It seems in bad faith to hold this information from Republicans and from the FBI" for more than a month.

He said Democrats are now suggesting "at the final hour that the only path forward is delaying the confirmation to allow the FBI to investigate" and called for the minority party to work with Republicans to keep the confirmation on schedule.

"By working with us to get the facts expeditiously — and by maintaining Chairman (Chuck) Grassley's initial time — Democrats can prove that their first priority is the truth, not politics," Hatch said.

He said he stands by Grassley, R-Iowa, in his "efforts to begin our due diligence in the regular order" of the committee. Hatch, who's retiring after 42 years in the Senate, has participated in many confirmation hearings for nominees to the high court.

Hatch's spokesman, Matt Whitlock, said "regular order" requires a background call between the committee chairman, the ranking member and potential witnesses before a public hearing could be discussed.

The ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, is rejecting that plan, saying there's more that senators don't know, according to the Associated Press.

Whitlock said Hatch is in favor of an open hearing if that is what Grassley decides.

Other members of Utah's congressional delegation also reacted Monday to the situation.

“Any accusation of sexual misconduct is very serious — especially when an accusation is against a nominee for a lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court," Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said in a statement.

"I trust the Senate Judiciary Committee, under the leadership of Chairman Grassley, will ensure that the accuser has an opportunity to be heard and that proper steps are taken to get to the truth,” Curtis said.

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said in a statement: “Christine Blasey Ford deserves to be heard and Judge Kavanaugh should have an opportunity to respond.”