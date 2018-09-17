WASHINGTON — Two Utah airports will receive $13.4 million for three infrastructure projects from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

The latest grants, which were announced Monday, will be used to improve drainage and reconstruct the runway at St. George Regional Airport. The runway at Roosevelt Municipal Airport will also be rehabilitated.

In total, the FAA announced $586 million in airport infrastructure grants nationwide, the fifth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program funding.

Airports receive a certain amount of entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.