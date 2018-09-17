Draper Fire Department honor guard members Glade Ridd and Rita Larshhe raise the U.S. Honor Flag in tribute to fallen Battalion Chief Matt Burchett at Draper City Hall on Monday. Burchett was killed Aug. 13 while fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in California. Following a short program, the flag was lowered and displayed in the foyer of City Hall. The U.S. Honor Flag is an American flag that has been used since Sept. 11, 2001, to honor fallen police officers, firefighters and members of the military. The flag has flown over Ground Zero, state capitols, the Pentagon, presidential libraries, state and national memorials, and attended funerals and tributes for America’s fallen heroes killed in the line of duty, including several in Utah.