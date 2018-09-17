SALT LAKE CITY — Hurricane Florence barreled through the Carolinas over the weekend, leaving the Carolinas with floodwaters and life-threatening landslides as the storm moves west.

The storm has been linked to several deaths across the area.

But Florence wasn’t the only storm creating life-threatening conditions for a country’s residents. Typhoon Mangkhut battered through the Philippines over the weekend, according to BBC News.

What happened: More than 60 people have been killed from landslides and heavy rains. About 32 people died in the town of Itogon alone. Four people died in the province of Guangdong in southern China, BBC News reported.

Rescue teams are currently digging through the rubble as the storm weakens to the south.

The super typhoon has been called the world’s strongest storm this year.

Videos: Jen Zhu, a fellow at the Aspen Institute, an international nonprofit, shared a series of videos she received that depict the storm’s mighty strength.

Videos inside her Twitter thread include heavy rain:

Starting a thread of various videos today in HK and Shenzhen as the world’s strongest storm #TyphoonManghkut wiping our cities. (Videos are not mine but collected from messages doing the rounds w WhatsApp and WeChat) pic.twitter.com/FXU5ITrFqN — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

Others show flooded apartments:

Someone’s apartment in the east side of HK pic.twitter.com/2LaVZm2RX1 — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

High-rise buildings swayed from the wind:

A crane crashes from the storm:

Here is a different angle of the crane came down. Hope nobody was hurt. Watch it with sound. We are still surrounded by this sound. #TyhoonMangkhut #HK pic.twitter.com/g3A35TmQOo — Jen Zhu (@jenzhuscott) September 16, 2018

Read more: Visit Zhu’s entire Twitter thread to see all the videos from the storm.

China is evacuating millions because of the storm, according to CNN.