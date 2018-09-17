Senior setter Lyndie Haddock-Eppich has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Haddock-Eppich propelled No. 1 BYU women’s volleyball to wins last week over rival No. 24 Utah, as well as Weber State, another in-state foe, to conclude non-conference play.

In a sweep of the Utes in front of a record-breaking home crowd, Haddock-Eppich contributed a double-double of 31 assists and 10 digs while adding three blocks and three kills. The double-double was her fourth of the season. She also led the team to a .427 hitting percentage, the highest of the season.

In a three-set victory at the home of the Wildcats, also in front of a record-breaking crowd, Haddock-Eppich put up 42 assists – a season high for a three-set match – as well as six digs and three blocks. She led the team to a .386 clip in the win.

For the week, Haddock-Eppich averaged 12.17 assists per set, 2.67 digs per set and 1.00 blocks per set while leading the team to a .406 hitting percentage.

This is Haddock-Eppich’s first player of the week honor of the season. Roni Jones-Perry won the honor in the second week of the season.