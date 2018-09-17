Landon Stice filled up the box score in about as many ways as possible in helping the Weber State football team to a win Saturday night. For his performance, Stice was honored as the ROOT Sports Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Stice recorded six tackles, a half sack, a half tackle for loss, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, an interception and a quarterback hurry in helping lead Weber State to a 27-10 win over No. 22 South Dakota on Saturday at Stewart Stadium.

He recovered a fumble in the first quarter and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 11-0. In the second half, he had an interception, which he returned 28 yards. Stice was part of the Wildcat defense that had eight sacks and forced three turnovers in the win.

This is his first Big Sky Player of the Week honor.

The senior out of Stansbury Park, Utah, is tied for first in the Big Sky in interceptions with two this season. He also leads Weber State and is sixth in the Big Sky in tackles with an average of 8.3 per game.

Weber State (2-1) opens Big Sky Conference play Saturday as the Wildcats host Northern Colorado at 6 p.m., at Stewart Stadium.