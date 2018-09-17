SALT LAKE CITY — Two auto-pedestrian accidents — one fatal — involving children running into the street on one day have police reminding children and parents about safety around roads.

The two incidents come on the heels of another accident last week that seriously injured a 3-year-old child.

"That's too many. One is too many. But three is very sad," said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht. "Our hearts go out to those families."

On Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., a 9-year-old girl was chasing her dog into the street when she as hit by an SUV near 1465 W. and 500 North. The girl, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Salt Lake City police.

In a separate incident, just before 7 p.m., a 2-year-old ran into the street at 1785 W. 400 North and was hit by a suspected drunken driver. The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Luis Antonio Limon-Torres, 21, was arrested for investigation of DUI, having an open container in his vehicle and never obtaining a license.

On Sept. 11, a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured just as the girl's family was leaving a park at 300 North and 1100 West. The girl broke away from her family and ran into the street where she was hit, according to police.

Ungricht urged all parents to keep a firm grip on their children's hands when close to a road, or have a close eye on them if their home is near a busy street. Parents area also strongly encouraged to teach their children about the dangers of running into traffic, whether it's to chase a pet or a ball.