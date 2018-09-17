SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police continued looking Monday for a person of interest in connection with the weekend shooting death of a man at a downtown parking structure.

David Lawrence Burwell, 25, was shot and killed early Saturday.

The incident began when two groups got into a fight at the Wasted Space bar, 342 S. State, according to police. The quarrel continued to the lower level of a parking structure at 55 E. Exchange Place.

In the parking garage, someone pulled out a gun about 12:40 a.m. and fired several shots, according to police. One man was hit and killed. Police have not said whether Burwell was the intended target.

The gunman drove away before officers arrived.

Sunday night, investigators announced that they want to question Thalwallkelah Lamar Washington, 38. Police say he may be driving a black 2007 Mercedes Benz with California license plate 7XCP832.

Detectives are also seeking possible cellphone video of the fatal confrontation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.