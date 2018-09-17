SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 17.

Your morning headlines:

Thousands of Utah County residents were warned they may not return home for two weeks. Read more.

Leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints want the Utah Legislature to legalize medical marijuana by the end of the year. Read more.

BYU jumped into the top 25 with No. 25 ranking after stunning Wisconsin over the weekend. Read more.

Sam Young announced he was excommunicated by local church leaders. Read more.

Our most popular:

InDepth:

Other national headlines:

California professor, writer of confidential Brett Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault [The Washington Post]

Florence's rains: Coal ash landfill collapses in Carolinas [NBC News]

Typhoon Mangkhut: Hong Kong in tatters; China evacuates millions [CNN]

China reportedly says it won't just play defense in a trade war with the U.S. [CNBC]