Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill added another weapon to his special teams arsenal with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday: kick returner.

Hill, who has become a special teams ace for New Orleans, was the Saints' primary kick returner in the team's 21-18 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns.

In the third quarter, New Orleans' third-string quarterback finally got a chance to show off his speed on a return. After Cleveland took a 12-3 lead on a short touchdown run, Hill fielded the ensuing kickoff seven yards deep in the end zone. Instead of kneeling down, he sprinted out of the end zone and headed up the far side of the field, getting out to the Saints' 40-yard line for a 47-yard return.

QB Taysom Hill turns on the jets for a solid kickoff return! #CLEvsNO pic.twitter.com/iEJg72WzmG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 16, 2018

Hill told The New Orleans Advocate this was the first time he's ever returned kicks in his football career, something he started doing this past week in practice.

"I told the guys, whatever's there, I'm going to hit it hard," Hill told The Advocate of the return. "A hole opened up, those guys did a great job, Zach Line had a great lead block, and we were close."

Celebrate good times

BYU earned the biggest win of its independence era with a 24-21 upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Saturday at historic Camp Randall Stadium, and Cougar fans rewarded the team by flocking to Provo's airport to welcome them home.

Here's a look at some of the views from the welcoming part.

My special needs sister Kim has been replaying this victory hug from @kalanifsitake all morning on her iPad ☺️ Such a great win! #gocougs #BYUvsWIS @BYUCougars pic.twitter.com/MKGyM9d7XQ — tawnster (@tawnster_) September 16, 2018

Hundreds of BYU football fans crowded outside the entrance to the Provo Airport on Saturday night, eagerly waiting to welcome back the football players after their win.https://t.co/THuMmT1Z8k pic.twitter.com/laK7Jg4K7F — The Universe at BYU (@UniverseBYU) September 16, 2018

BYU airport party https://t.co/l0tUkGi65I — Jordan Naylor (@jnailz21) September 16, 2018

Finally got a pic with this #BYU fan legend @Grizzfather . Good times supporting @BYUfootball at the airport. Nice win. pic.twitter.com/DhwdNFDLrl — Geaux Cougars (@TheEmoak) September 16, 2018

Waiting for the team! There’s a party at the Provo airport tonight! pic.twitter.com/rS2u9PASDE — Marcia Harris (@cj8woman) September 16, 2018

Other links

And finally ...

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was seen at the Utah-Washington game Saturday sporting a Utes blackout jersey.

Utah State is trying to get the Jazz guard to its next game as well. The Aggies' football director of player personnel Zach Nyborg tagged Mitchell in a tweet in hopes of getting him to USU's conference opener against Air Force on Saturday.