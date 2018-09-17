Today's teacher shortage is the result of many years treatment of teachers as subordinate servants. The problem can be solved fairly soon if the Legislature and State Board of Education will take immediate action to restore public school teaching as a respected profession. An article in a recent Deseret News urges teacher dropouts to "come back."

Come back to what? Come back to being told that students need a predetermined curriculum to make them uniform in knowledge and skills? Come back to too many students in their classes? Come back to not being allowed to use their knowledge, love, empathy and skill to determine the needs of individual students? Come back to not being encouraged to use creativity to make learning interesting and fun for students? Come back to a school system that is over-regulated by the federal government? Come back to a system of abusive testing to standardize students? Come back to a salary that is often less than that of top plumbers, electricians and automobile technicians?

Many teachers will come back if board members and legislators will devote some serious, thoughtful attention to these needs. Over time it will pay off in amazing student learning and accomplishments as teaching is restored as a respected profession. When teachers feel trusted and appreciated, most of them will stay several years, doing what they love to do.

Lynn Stoddard

Farmington