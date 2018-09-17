SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has endeared himself to sports fans in the state with his willingness to interact with fans among all different fanbases.

That included the University of Utah fanbase Saturday night when Mitchell attended the Utes' 21-7 loss to No. 10 Washington at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It's not the first time Mitchell has been seen at a Utes sporting event. This time, though, he was sporting a Utah football blackout jersey, which Utah’s football equipment team shared on its Twitter account earlier in the week.

Mitchell was there along with Jazz teammates Royce O'Neale and Georges Niang. He was also at the Utes' season opener against Weber State on Aug. 30, that time along with former Ute and current L.A. Laker Kyle Kuzma.

Dancing cornerbacks

Utah is known for its lockdown cornerbacks, led by starters Julian Blackmon, Javelin Guidry and Jaylon Johnson. The position group isn't afraid to dance as well to get themselves ready for the game, as proven by their warmup routine for the Huskies game.

Mistaken identity

During the first half of the game, the PA announcer incorrectly identified a Utah player on an incomplete pass, saying Devonta'e Henry-Cole was the intended target. Problem is, Henry-Cole, a running back, is out for the season after having surgery early in fall camp. The PA announcer quickly realized the mistake and corrected the intended target as Utah wide receiver Demari Simpkins.

It's not difficult to see why the slipup could happen, though. Both Simpkins and Henry-Cole are both listed on the Utes' roster, along with junior defensive end Rex Jordan, as wearing the No. 7 jersey.

Boss man

Pac-12 Network analyst Michael Yam shared a photo of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham riding a motorcycle on game day, a look not every head coach could pull off.

Pretty sure @Utah_Football fans can say “our coach is cooler than yours” - Kyle Whittingham rolls up on game days like this! 👇 pic.twitter.com/4K09j5TwHR — Michael Yam (@Mike_Yam) September 15, 2018

Returning home

Saturday's game was the first back in his home state for former Provo High star wide receiver Ty Jones, who is now suiting up for Washington in his sophomore season. He received a welcome reception from fans and players alike and made his one catch count against Utah, hauling in a 6-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to give Washington a 21-7 lead.