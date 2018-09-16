Utah State women's tennis wrapped up its run at the Bedford Cup in Colorado and the Midland Invitational in Midland, Texas, on Sunday.

In extra singles matches, freshman Gabrielle Dekkers lost her first set in a tiebreak, 6-7, to Wyoming's Ana Royo, however, she battled back and swept the second set with a 6-0 victory. With the match all square, Dekkers came back in the third with a 10-5 win. Sophomore Alexandra Taylor and freshman Sidnee Lavatai won their first sets but fell in the final two sets of their respective singles matches.

In extra doubles matches, Taylor and Dekkers beat Boise State's Hanna Kanntenwein and Frankie Trella, 8-3.

At the Midland Invitational, sophomore Alexandra Pisareva improved her singles mark to 3-1 on the season as she beat Penn State's Samantha Smith, 7-5, 6-1. Junior Hannah Jones was unable to finish her singles match to Sydney Jones of Texas Tech due to rain after she came back from a first set loss and had won the second set, 6-1. Jones posted a 2-1 singles record in Midland.

"I'm very proud of the how we competed this weekend against really strong competition," said second-year assistant coach Sanne Louwers. "We went 7-4 overall, but more importantly, we got a lot better this weekend."

Utah State women's tennis continues its 2018 fall season next weekend at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic from Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 20-23.