Utah State freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo defeated New Mexico's Dominic West, 6-2, 6-3, in the singles final at the Midland Invitational in Midland, Texas, on Sunday, becoming the first Aggie since Tomas Cosmai in 2015 to capture a fall tournament title.

"Isaac showed terrific poise and determination all weekend," said third-year head coach James Wilson. "Today's match was probably his best of the tournament. He has a bright future, and I look forward to seeing him develop. As a whole, we competed well, and it was a productive weekend. We still have a long ways to go and many things to improve on."

In all, Arevalo went 5-0 in singles play this weekend to start his Aggie career. The start is the best for an Aggie freshman since Tanner Dance went 3-1 in 2009.

In other singles action, junior Duro Opacic won the first set over UTSA's Kai Breitbach, 7-5, but couldn't hold on as he fell in the next two sets, 3-6, 9-11. Sophomore Jose Carvajal also won the first set over UTSA's Javier Gonzalez, 6-4, but he fell in a pair of tiebreaks in the final two, 6-7, 6-10.

In the extra doubles matches, Carvajal and Rithvik Bollipalli beat UTSA's Juri Reckow and Gonzalez, 8-5.

At the ITF Futures Tournament, sophomore Felipe Acosta faced Canada's Jonathan Sorbo in the round of 32, losing the first set, 4-6, only to come back and win the second set, 6-2. The third and final set was a tight one as Acosta lost by a break, 5-7.

Utah State men's tennis continues its 2018 fall season next weekend at the BYU Invitational from Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 20-22. The Aggies will also be competing in the ITF Futures Tournament in Fountain Valley, California.