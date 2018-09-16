Dixie State’s women’s soccer team saw its four-game, season-opening win streak come to an end in a 1-0 loss at Westminster College in the Trailblazers’ Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference debut Sunday at Dumke Field.

Westminster (4-1-0, 1-0-0 RMAC) tallied the lone goal of the match at the 4:10 mark of the opening half when Sara Weixler headed home a McKell Kellogg lob. The goal was the first scored against the DSU defense, which had not allowed a goal in a span of 364-plus minutes to begin the season.

Dixie State (4-1-0, 0-1-0 RMAC) had three good looks to net the equalizer before halftime and had four total shots on goal for the match (seven shots total), but the Blazers could not solve Griffin netminder Hillary Weixler. Sophomore Ambree Bennett accounted for two of DSU’s four shots on target and senior Nichole Mertz was credited with two shots, including a blast that sailed just high with 27 seconds left to play in regulation.

“It was a disappointing performance today overall. Our attack was not sharp, and we consistently turned balls over,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “We definitely learned a lot about ourselves, and hopefully we can put that into our next performances. Our mistakes contributed to the loss, which is frustrating. We have a lot of work ahead of us going into another tough week of travel to Colorado and South Dakota.”

Dixie State wraps up its season-opening seven-game road swing with two RMAC matches at Regis University on Friday, Sept. 21, and at Black Hills State on Sunday, Sept. 23.