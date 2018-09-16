SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the location of Amazon’s second headquarters is coming.

Just not yet.

Bezos said the decision would not be announced on Thursday during his interview at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C, according to CNBC.

However, Bezos offered a clue about when we might receive an announcement.

"The answer is very simple," he said at the event, according to CNBC. "We will answer the decision before the end of the year."

Bezos said Amazon is still “working hard” to decide on a winner for HQ2. He did not offer any additional information.

"We will get there," he said.

Possible locations for the new headquarters include Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland. Bezos will visit Washington this entire week but doesn’t plan to make any announcement, according to The Washington Post.

Bezos had a busy week. He announced on Twitter in a statement Thursday that he and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, will create a $2 billion fund to nonprofits to help homeless families nationwide, according to CNN.

The fund will also work to create preschools in low-income areas.

According to the statement, the fund will be distributed to organizations "doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.”