An Area Seventy is pleading for Latter-day Saints — and anyone else, for that matter — to combine their voices and petition heaven on behalf of his fellow North Carolinians besieged Sunday by driving rain and rising floodwaters.

“We’re asking all who are willing to pray with us; pray that this storm will speed up and move on,” said Elder Matthew S. Harding, a Raleigh resident who presides over much of the storm-weary Tar Heel State.

Read the full Church News article here.