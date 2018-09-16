Dixie State men’s soccer team surrendered three second-half MSU Denver goals as the Trailblazers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Roadrunners on Sunday afternoon at the MSUD Athletic Complex.

The Roadrunners (3-3-0, 0-1-1 RMAC) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match as MSUD drew a penalty inside the DSU 6-yard box. MSUD midfielder Danny Bautista tucked home the ensuing penalty kick chance to give his side the early one-goal advantage.

DSU (2-3-1, 0-1-1 RMAC) netted the equalizer in the 24th minute when senior Ascari Robles played a through ball to freshman Daniel Brubaker, who veered right and booted home his first collegiate goal into the lower-right corner of the frame to square the match at 1-1.

The score remained tied until the 56th-minute when Kyle VanAlstine fired home a cross from 6-yards out to put MSUD back on top at 2-1. The Roadrunners then tacked on a pair of insurance goals in the 59th and 81st minutes on their way to the league victory.

Dixie State lost despite outshooting MSUD by a 17-16 count, though the Roadrunners owned an 8-4 edge in shots on goal. Junior forward Moises Medina was credited with six shot attempts, two on frame.

Dixie State opens a four-game RMAC homestand this upcoming weekend at Trailblazer Stadium, beginning with a match vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 21, followed by a date vs. Regis on Sunday, Sept. 23.