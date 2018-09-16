DSU Athletics
DSU soccer loses to MSU Denver, 4-1.

Dixie State men’s soccer team surrendered three second-half MSU Denver goals as the Trailblazers dropped a 4-1 decision to the Roadrunners on Sunday afternoon at the MSUD Athletic Complex.

The Roadrunners (3-3-0, 0-1-1 RMAC) jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match as MSUD drew a penalty inside the DSU 6-yard box. MSUD midfielder Danny Bautista tucked home the ensuing penalty kick chance to give his side the early one-goal advantage.

DSU (2-3-1, 0-1-1 RMAC) netted the equalizer in the 24th minute when senior Ascari Robles played a through ball to freshman Daniel Brubaker, who veered right and booted home his first collegiate goal into the lower-right corner of the frame to square the match at 1-1.

The score remained tied until the 56th-minute when Kyle VanAlstine fired home a cross from 6-yards out to put MSUD back on top at 2-1. The Roadrunners then tacked on a pair of insurance goals in the 59th and 81st minutes on their way to the league victory.

Dixie State lost despite outshooting MSUD by a 17-16 count, though the Roadrunners owned an 8-4 edge in shots on goal. Junior forward Moises Medina was credited with six shot attempts, two on frame.

Dixie State opens a four-game RMAC homestand this upcoming weekend at Trailblazer Stadium, beginning with a match vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 21, followed by a date vs. Regis on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.

