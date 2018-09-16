Through the first three weeks of the college football season, Utah State ranks among the top 40 nationally in 18 different statistical categories.

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 54.7 points per game. USU is also third in the MW and 20th in the nation in completion percentage (.691), third in the MW and 36th in the nation in total offense (467.0 ypg), third in the MW and 41st in the nation in rushing offense (206.3 ypg), fourth in the MW and 59th in the nation in sacks allowed (1.67 ppg), fifth in the MW and 50th in the nation in passing offense (260.7 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 80th in the nation in passing efficiency (132.4).

Utah State also ranks third in the conference and 18th in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 50.0 (20-for-40) and is fourth in the MW and 24th in the nation with an average of 25.0 first downs per game.

USU is second in the MW and 16th in the nation with an average of 9.0 tackles for loss per game. The Aggies also rank second in the MW and 23rd in the nation in sacks (3.0 pg), second in the MW and 38th in the nation in passing defense (177.8 ypg), third in the MW and 38th in the nation in passing efficiency defense (101.8), third in the MW and 35th in the nation in total defense (319.7 ypg), third in the MW and 47th in the nation in scoring defense (21.0 ppg) and eighth in the MW and 59th in the nation in rushing defense (142.0 ypg).

The Aggies have forced nine turnovers (five interceptions, four fumbles) this year to rank second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (12) and ninth in the nation. USU also ranks third in the MW and 12th in the nation with its four fumble recoveries, fourth in the MW and 12th in the nation with its five interceptions and second in the MW and 18th in the nation in turnover margin (+1.0).

With its nine turnovers this season, USU has now forced 150 turnovers in its last 78 games, including at least one turnover in 61 of its last 78 games. USU has also recorded 71 interceptions in its last 65 games, including at least one pick in 36 of its last 65 games and multiple interceptions in 21 of its last 65 games. Overall, USU has forced three or more turnovers in 18 of its last 53 games.

Utah State is second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (three) and sixth in the nation with its two defensive touchdowns this year as senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at then-No. 11 Michigan State and senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State. Overall, USU has scored 18 defensive touchdowns in its last 62 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies rank first in the Mountain West and seventh in the nation in kickoff returns (34.3 ypr), third in the conference and 23rd in the nation in punt returns (16.8 ypr), seventh in the MW and 85th in the nation in net punting (36.43 ypp) and 12th in the MW in kickoff return defense (23.1 ypr).

Individually speaking, junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the nation in field goal percentage as he is 8-for-8 on the season (1.000). He is also first in the Mountain West and second in the nation in field goals made (2.67 ppg) and first in the MW and fifth in the nation in scoring (13.7 ppg).

Redshirt junior LB Tipa Galeai is first in the MW and tied for third in the nation in forced fumbles with two, tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation in sacks (1.17 pg) and tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation in tackles for loss (2.0 pg).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver is tied first in the MW and tied for second in the nation in kickoff returns for a touchdown with one and first in the MW and fifth in the nation in kickoff returns (40.2 ypr). Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the MW and tied for second in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown and first in the MW and 10th in the nation in punt returns (18.9 ypr).

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with two fumbles recovered, and senior S Aaron Wade is tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation with two interceptions and tied for 50th in the MW in tackles (4.3 pg).

Ferguson is tied for first in the MW and tied for 10th in the nation with two interceptions, junior DE Fua Leilua is tied for third in the MW and tied for 56th in the nation in tackles for loss (1.3 pg) and senior LB Ofa Latu is tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 23rd in the nation with one fumble recovered.

Junior DE Devon Anderson is tied for fifth in the MW and tied for 23rd in the nation with one fumble recovered.

Junior RB Darwin Thompson is tied for third in the MW and tied for 18th in the nation with four rushing touchdowns, fourth in the MW and 62nd in the nation in rushing (77.0 ypg) and tied for sixth in the MW and tied for 77th in the nation in scoring (8.0 ppg).

Junior DE Dalton Baker is tied for third in the MW and tied for 61st in the nation with one forced fumble, while junior CB DJ Williams is tied for third in the MW and tied for 61st in the nation with one forced fumble.

Sophomore LB Maika Magalei is tied for third in the MW and tied for 61st in the nation with one forced fumble.

Sophomore QB Jordan Love is fourth in the MW and 32nd in the nation in completion percentage (.660), fifth in the MW and 47th in the nation in passing (239.0 ypg), fifth in the MW and 73rd in the nation in passing efficiency (131.8) and sixth in the MW and 60th in the nation in total offense (233.3 ypg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks ninth in the MW in rushing (62.3 ypg), Fortenberry is tied for 10th in the MW and tied for 66th in the nation with one interception and senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for 39th in the MW in tackles (5.0 pg).

And finally, senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for 13th in the MW in tackles (7.3 pg).

Utah State will play the final of its season-long three-game homestand on Saturday, Sept. 22, when it welcomes Air Force to the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium. The Mountain West opener for both teams is slated to kick off at 8:15 p.m.