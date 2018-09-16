Utah State's men's golf team will continue its fall schedule this week at the Utah-hosted Showdown in the Rockies in Driggs, Idaho.

The 54-hole tournament, which will be played on the Huntsman Springs Golf Course, gets underway Monday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 a.m. The tournament consists of two rounds on Monday and a single round on Tuesday. The Huntsman Springs Golf Course is a par-72 and plays at 7,613 yards.

Ten teams are scheduled to compete in this week's tournament, including Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Santa Clara, Saint Mary's, Texas Tech, Utah State, Utah Valley and host Utah.

Scheduled to compete for the Aggies are juniors Hayden Eckert (Buhl, Idaho) and Chase Lansford (Colleyville, Texas), sophomores Colten Cordingley (Rexburg, Idaho) and Andy Hess (Idaho Falls, Idaho) and freshman Duncan Hollor (Great Falls, Montana).

During its first tournament of the fall season, Utah State finished in 10th place in the 16-team Air Force-hosted Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational with a 14-over 878 (289-296-293). Sophomore Cordingley tied for 12th place at 2-under 214 (72-70-72) for his best-ever collegiate finish, second-ever under-par finish and second-ever top-20 placing, as he carded a career-best 54-hole score. Junior Eckert tied for 46th place at 6-over 222 (71-75-76), fellow junior Lansford tied for 50th place at 7-over 223 (75-77-71), sophomore Hess also tied for 50th place at 7-over 223 (71-74-78) and freshman Hollar tied for 85th place at 19-over 235 (79-82-74).

Live scoring will be available on GolfStat.com, and daily results will be available via Utah State's website.