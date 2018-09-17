SALT LAKE CITY — Watching her mother die of pancreatic cancer two years ago prompted Democrat Shireen Ghorbani to get into politics for the first time.

"I saw up close how families can lose absolutely everything over one health care incident," she said. "I couldn't stand to continue to watch my representatives vote to gut access to affordable health care without a solution."

One of the those representatives is GOP Congressman Chris Stewart, who Ghorbani is challenging in Utah's 2nd Congressional District.

Stewart said he's proud to have voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act since 2013, and that Congress has done away with the individual mandate and the Independent Payment Advisory Board, which was set up to help slow growth in Medicare spending.

Republicans, he said, have a plan to drive down costs, make health care more affordable and improve on Obamacare, including protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

Differences between Stewart and Ghorbani on health care and other issues will likely come through when the candidates debate Monday at Dixie State University in St. George.

Shireen Ghorbani, center, accepts congratulations from Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, left, after Ghorbani won the democratic nomination for Utah's 2nd congressional district at the Utah Democratic Party 2018 Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Television stations in the state, including KSL Ch. 5, will carry the hourlong Utah Debate Commission event live at 6 p.m. The feed also is available to Utah radio stations and will be streamed on Facebook.

"This is not fake news. This the real deal," said Scott Howell, Utah Debate Commission co-chairman. "This is a chance to be an informed voter rather than a misinformed voter."

Deseret News Editor Doug Wilks will be the moderator of the debate. Wilks also serves as a member of the Utah Debate Commission.

The Ghorbani-Stewart matchup kicks off the commission's debate season leading up to the November election. The commission is sponsoring debates in all four U.S. House races and the U.S. Senate contest in Utah.

The 2nd District covers the east side of Salt Lake City and the western and southern parts of the state, including Tooele and Washington counties.

In addition to health care, the two candidates are expected to argue about public lands, the economy, national security, and of course, President Donald Trump.

Stewart said the hardest part of his job is supporting polices that will help the country and the state without blindly defending the president's personal behavior at the same time.

"It's something we struggle with every day and you have to be willing to challenge him. If he's wrong on something, you have to be willing to say it," the three-term congressman said.

Stewart said "enormous" progress has been made with jobs, wages and unemployment. But Trump's tariffs and immigration policy separating families gives him pause, as does the president's demeanor sometimes.

"He's so abrasive and it's unnecessary," he said.

Stewart, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a former Air Force pilot, identifies national defense and cybersecurity among his legislative priorities. Defense cuts have gone too far, though Congress increased funding in the latest spending bill, he said.

Ghorbani said she's concerned about the a lack of leadership, decency and decorum in the White House. She said she's a "little distraught" that Trump gravitates toward dictators and autocrats rather than strengthening ties with U.S. allies.

"I think what's happening in the White House is cause for concern, but I'll tell you, that's not what people are talking about at the doors," Ghorbani said.

As she goes house to house, she said, people are worried about health care costs, longer wildfire seasons and the rising cost of housing.

Ghorbani, a University of Utah communications professional, is passionate about fiscal fairness and responsibility, which she says is lacking in the GOP tax cuts when it comes to working families. She lists raising the federal minimum wage, equal pay for equal work and comprehensive nondiscrimination policies among her priorities.

The two candidates differ on Trump's decision to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments.

Stewart supports the move and introduced a bill to create a new national monument on a piece of the Grand Staircase. Ghorbani said reducing the monuments' boundaries sets a dangerous precedent that threatens public lands across the country.

Utah Debate Commission schedule:

Senate

Tuesday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m.

Southern Utah University, America First Events Center, 351 W. Center, Cedar City

Democrat Jenny Wilson, Republican Mitt Romney

4th District

Monday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake Community College, Karen Gail Miller Conference Center, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy

Democrat Ben McAdams, Republican Rep. Mia Love

1st District

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 6 p.m.

Utah State University, Caine Performance Hall, Logan

Democrat Lee Castillo, Republican Rep. Rob Bishop, United Utah Party Eric Eliason

3rd District

Tuesday, Oct. 23, 6 p.m.

Utah Valley University, Sorensen Student Center Grande Ballroom, 800 W. University Parkway, Orem

Democrat James Singer, Republican Rep. John Curtis