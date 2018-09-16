The Miners stayed on top for most of the game and managed to keep the Vikings out of the end zone, winning 35-32 as time ran out for Pleasant Grove with 2.3 seconds on the clock with the Vikings pressing from the 17-yard line.

"You can't make that many mistakes against a quality team like Bingham and expect to win," Viking head football coach Mark Wootton said, walking off the field. "I thought our guys played like warriors tonight. I'm very proud of them."

At the 8:40 mark, Miner senior Evona Hall ran the ball for the first score of the game with senior Collin Smith adding the PAT.

At the 6:50 mark, Viking senior running back Dane Christiansen scampered 52 yards downfield to cross the goal line for the Vikings, with senior kicker Carson Ecalono adding the PAT and tying the game at 7-7.

Fortunately for Bingham, the ensuing kick-off was received by senior Jared Greenfield, and he raced 93 yards and scored after zipping past Viking defenders. With 6:35 on the clock, the score was 14-7. Bingham returned to holding the lead, which it never gave up. But the Vikings would not go away.

Bingham carried the ball 50 times for 281 yards and completed 6 of 14 passes for 61 yards, for a total offense of 342 yards. Pleasant Grove had 21 carries for 51 yards and completed 23 passes out of 34 attempts for 399 yards and a total offensive output of 450 yards.

The Vikings forced the Miners to punt four times and held them for a turnover on downs. Bingham caused Pleasant Grove to punt three times and recovered two fumbles.

At the end of the game, it was Bingham's senior lineman, 6-foot-4, 330-pound Simote Pepa who saved the game for Bingham as he blocked three PATs on the Vikings' last three touchdowns and kept Pleasant Grove from earning a major win in this year's Region 4 competitions.