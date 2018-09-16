SANDY — MLS rosters officially froze on Friday, but not before Real Salt Lake made a late roster addition to bolster the back line for the playoff push.

England native Nedum Onuoha, 31, signed with the team on Friday on a free transfer from Queens Park Rangers in the English second division. He was introduced to the media during halftime of Saturday’s draw with Minnesota, and said he’s excited to jumpstart his career again.

“I feel I’m very, very competitive and I’ve still got something to give, so I want to come over and give something instead of just coming and taking,” said Onuoha.

Onuoha made his professional debut for Manchester City back in 2004 when he was just 17. Over the past 14 seasons he’s made 333 career appearances in the English Premier League and the championship second division between Manchester City, Sunderland and QPR.

He’s been with QPR since 2011 and began captaining the team in 2015. QPR’s last season in the Premier League was the 2014-2015 season.

“When you play in the top division, every season is exciting. Sometimes when you drop down to the next division, it’s exciting to a point, but then you kind of want more because it’s quite repetitive,” said Onuoha about the 46-game season.

He said sometimes all you’re doing is existing during that grind, and he was looking for something different at this stage of his career.

He acknowledged that joining Real Salt Lake with just five games left in the season isn’t ideal, but it’s just how FIFA transfer windows work. He’s ready to get to work and make any impact he can.

“I want to try and play as much as possible, but for now the way (Nick) Besler is playing and the way Justen (Glad) is playing for example, it’s good to see them do well, and I like them being rewarded for their solid performances,” said Onuoha.

Besler has started five straight games at center back while Marcelo Silva has been out with a foot injury. With Silva nearing a return and Besler playing well, the competition for playing is about to get even tougher with Onuoha’s arrival.

Onuoha is married with three children, but said his family likely won’t officially make the move to Utah until the start of next season. He said he’s excited to step out of his comfort zone in Utah.

“I don’t know anything about my surroundings, so having to learn is something I love doing,” said Onuoha. “With someone that has three children, like the life I lead in England is very similar to life I’ll be leading here.”

In his last couple years at Queen’s Park Rangers, Onuoha said he’s increasingly enjoyed the opportunity to help mentor the younger players. The age of RSL’s four starting defenders on Saturday was 25, 21, 21 and 20, so Onuoha will have plenty of opportunity to guide youngsters.

He said that seeing Glad get regular call-ups to the U.S. National Team in the future is something he’d like to help make possible in whatever capacity he can.